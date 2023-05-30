Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana struggle for Sourav Ganguly biopic lead

The highly anticipated Sourav Ganguly biopic has been generating buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. As discussions around the casting intensify, the question on everyone’s mind is, “Will it be Kartik Aaryan or Ayushmann Khurrana who will step into the shoes of the legendary former Indian cricket captain?”

Reports suggest that both Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana are in the running to portray the charismatic Ganguly on the silver screen. While nothing has been officially confirmed, sources close to the project have revealed that the producers are in advanced talks with both actors.

Kartik Aaryan, known for his versatile performances in films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” has amassed a significant fan following with his charming on-screen presence. His ability to effortlessly switch between comedic and dramatic roles has made him a sought-after talent in the industry.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself with his unconventional film choices and exceptional acting skills. From tackling societal taboos in movies like “Vicky Donor” and “Badhaai Ho” to delivering soul-stirring performances in films like “Article 15” and “Andhadhun,” Khurrana has proven his mettle as a versatile actor.

The decision to cast either Aaryan or Khurrana in the Sourav Ganguly biopic rests on various factors, including their compatibility with the character, their ability to capture Ganguly’s persona, and their availability for the project’s shooting schedule.

As fans eagerly await the official announcement, the casting choice for the Sourav Ganguly biopic is bound to create further excitement and speculation. Both Aaryan and Khurrana have showcased their talent and versatility in the past, leaving audiences curious about how they would bring the iconic cricketer’s story to life on the big screen.

The Sourav Ganguly biopic, which is set to delve into the life and career of one of India’s most celebrated cricket captains, holds immense potential to inspire and entertain audiences. With Aaryan and Khurrana being considered for the lead role, fans can anticipate an engrossing cinematic experience that pays homage to Ganguly’s indelible contributions to Indian cricket.