FM Bilawal emphasises strengthening bilateral cooperation with Belarus

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan was committed to further strengthening of high level engagements and bilateral cooperation with Belarus by building stronger economic, trade and investment ties.

Addressing a joint press conference with visiting Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, he said that they held a very fruitful and constructive meeting and discussed entire areas of cooperation between the two countries.

“Our long term goals for Pak-Belarus relations include strengthening of the economic ties, expanding of trade and investment, fostering of scientific collaboration, enhancing of defence cooperation and increasing the cultural and deepening of the people to people contacts,” he added.

The Foreign Minister further said that both countries strived to build a mutually beneficial relationship that could contribute to the prosperity and well-being of the people of the two countries.

He said that they had agreed to taking of the practical steps to transform the good-well between the people of the two countries into a tangible cooperation.

One key outcome of the visit was the signing of the agreement between the two countries for abolition of the visas for the holders of the diplomatic and official passports which would boost high level visits.

An agreement between Islamabad Strategic Institute and the Belarus Institute would lay strong foundation for educational cooperation, he added.

Bilawal said that they would build further on the discussion held during the 6th ministerial meeting, adding that Bilawal in the year 2024, both the countries would be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relationship.

He expressed his confidence to further strengthen the core of their bilateral relationship and move forward in further fostering of the mutually beneficial friendship between Pakistan and Belarus.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik expressing gratitude to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for extending an invitation, said that they held a meeting in a very constructive and in a very frank manner in which both sides agreed to further building of ties between the two countries.

Despite geographical and global changes, it was the desire of the two countries to build on these mutually beneficial ties.

He said that they were considering further investment in Pakistan by setting up vehicles and tractor manufacturing factory.

The Belarusian minister said that Pakistan was a reliable partner in the South Asia and in the Muslim world and it had been the consistent policy of the government of Belarus to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

This desire was further fostered by the leadership of the two countries, he added.

He also commended the government of Pakistan to strengthen its economy and enhance its image at the world level.

The minister said Belarus was defending its sovereignty and independence of the foreign policy in the face of different pressures and was opposed to any kind of interference into the internal matters of sovereign states.

He also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its support to Belarus at the international fora.

He said that they had discussed the whole spectrum of cooperation and expressed satisfaction on unity of views on the global issues. The Belarusian minister further said that trade and economic cooperation were the major areas of their focus during dialogue.