Maryam Nawaz meets Australian envoy, discusses mutual interests

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday underlined the significance of the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and Australia and expressed the desire for enhanced bilateral cooperation in diverse domains such as education, culture, trade, and investment.

She said this in her meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest.

During the meeting, Ms. Nawaz highlighted the significant and longstanding partnership between Pakistan and Australia. She stressed the value that Pakistanis place on Australia’s contributions to the education sector, particularly in nurturing and educating students.

The PML-N chief organiser also expressed the desire for enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two nations across various domains, including education, culture, trade, and investment.

The Sharif scion accented that the Pakistani diaspora in Australia serves as a vital bridge for fostering stronger relations between the two nations. Promoting bilateral trade was identified as a key driver for further enhancing the ties between Pakistan and Australia, she said.

Additionally, She proposed engaging in joint activities, including cricket and other sports, was seen as a means to create a conducive environment for the youth. It was acknowledged that both countries should capitalize on the vast opportunities for cooperation in areas such as trade and tourism.

In response, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her party post within the PML-N. He commended her on her new role and expressed his optimism for a productive collaboration between Pakistan and Australia.