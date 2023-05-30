TEXPO 2023 showcases hope and innovation for fashion weeks

The Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) presented a glimmer of hope for the return of vibrant fashion weeks during this year’s Textile Expo 2023 (TEXPO 2023), bringing back a sense of anticipation and nostalgia.

The event, held at Karachi’s Expo Centre, featured a curved ramp that took center stage, with fashion journalists, designers, and celebrities filling the seats.

As the attendees settled down, there were whispers about how long it had been since they last attended a fashion week. The fashion industry’s elite eagerly awaited the designer lineup, the models, and the razzmatazz, placing bets on which collection would be victorious.

The fashion shows at TEXPO 2023 presented a mixed bag of impressive designs and lackluster offerings. With 22 shows lined up over the two-day event, only a few truly stood out. The lineup also included the work of students from Indus Valley School (IVS), Asian Institute of Fashion Design (AIFD), and Textile Institute of Pakistan (TIP), with IVS being the only one that truly understood the assignment.

Despite the ups and downs, the event, expertly choreographed by Nubain Ali and styled backstage by team Nabila, served as a reminder that fashion, even in challenging times, can be innovative and hopeful.

On the first day, Rizwan Beyg surprised the audience by presenting a collection that deviated from his usual intricate embroidery, opting for minimalism instead. Adnan Pardesy showcased his mastery by experimenting with denim and creating a range of designs that blended Western, Eastern, and fusion wear. J. and Huma Adnan stayed within their comfort zones, with J. failing to make a significant impression. Sana Safinaz wowed with a collection featuring couture and high-street lines, characterized by vibrant colors and intricate details. However, the standout of the day was Wardha Saleem, who brought bold and innovative designs to the catwalk.

The second day of TEXPO 2023 exceeded expectations. Shamael Ansari opened the day with a glamorous collection, followed by Ali Xeeshan, who paid homage to his motherland. The Pink Tree Company presented a standout collection with animal prints and vibrant colors, and Sanam Chaudhry brought a captivating allure to the catwalk. The highlight of the day was Parishae Adnan, who showcased a distinct vision of unisex formal wear. However, Xeeshan’s collection lacked cohesion, featuring a mix of heavily embellished bridal wear and nightwear.

The students from IVS impressed with their impeccable collection, breaking the stereotype of bold and unwearable fashion. While some pieces throughout the event were unoriginal and forgettable, TEXPO 2023 served as a reminder that fashion continues to thrive, even in challenging times. The masterminds behind the designs refuse to give up on their style aesthetics, offering a glimpse of sustainable, memorable, and dramatic fashion in the country’s future.