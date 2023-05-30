Johnny Depp reschedules Hollywood Vampires tour dates after ankle fracture

Actor and musician Johnny Depp has announced the rescheduling of the Hollywood Vampires’ US tour following an ankle fracture. Taking to social media, the 59-year-old star expressed his regret and shared the new dates for the tour.

In an Instagram post, Depp, a member of the band alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, informed fans of his injury, saying, “My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time.”

Depp went on to apologize to fans in New Hampshire, Boston, and New York for missing the shows but assured them that the band would bring an amazing performance to Europe and the East Coast later in the summer to make up for it.

The rescheduled tour dates for the Hollywood Vampires have been confirmed for the end of July, as announced on the band’s Instagram account. They expressed their sadness over the situation and shared that Depp had sustained a painful ankle injury following his recent appearances. Despite the setback, they reassured fans that Depp is looking forward to resting up so that the band can deliver their best performances during the European leg of the tour.

Although disappointed by the turn of events, fans eagerly await the rescheduled shows and wish Johnny Depp a speedy recovery.