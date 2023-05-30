Diljit Dosanjh surprises fans with turban-less look in Netflix’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Diljit Dosanjh has unveiled his first look as the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila in the upcoming Netflix film “Chamkila,” leaving his fans pleasantly surprised.

In a short teaser released by Netflix, Dosanjh appears without his turban, sporting what seems to be a wig, although the actor has not confirmed this. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also features Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila’s partner.

Netflix shared the teaser with a caption that read, “Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai” (the name that has lingered in your hearts and minds is now in front of you). Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!“

While the teaser received praise from people in the Punjabi music industry, such as Prabh Bains and Desi Crew, some viewers expressed their disappointment regarding the use of Hindi instead of Punjabi in the film. Fans voiced their opinions, stating that a movie about a Punjabi artist should be made in Punjabi and suggested dubbing it in Hindi, similar to the film “Kantara.” Others expressed concern about Diljit’s turban-less look, feeling that it was incomplete or different from their expectations.

Set in Punjab, the film depicts the real-life singer couple, Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, who tragically lost their lives, along with two members of their band, in an unsolved assassination in 1988.

The shooting for “Chamkila” concluded in March, and both Diljit and Parineeti expressed their gratitude for the experience. Parineeti, on her Instagram Stories, shared her heartfelt appreciation for Imtiaz Ali, Diljit, and the entire team, while Diljit praised Parineeti’s performance in the film. Their social media interactions showcased their camaraderie and mutual admiration.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Chamkila,” the film promises to offer an engaging portrayal of the iconic Amar Singh Chamkila and his significant contributions to the Punjabi music industry.