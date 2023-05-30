Maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

Renowned maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala on the first anniversary of his death. Moose Wala, a rap icon, had garnered immense love from fans in India, Canada, and Pakistan. During his live qawwali concert, Khan dedicated his performance of Akhian Udeek Diyan to the late rapper, commemorating his memory on May 29.

The village of Jawahar Ke, Moose Wala’s hometown, also honored the departed artist. Local residents organized prayers, and Moose Wala’s mother, Charan Kaur, was present to pay her respects to her son. Fans and fellow congressmen joined in paying homage to the talented singer. Congress shared a special message on Twitter, expressing their tribute to Moose Wala on his first death anniversary, stating, “UWC (United With Congress) pays tribute to our Congressman, Rockstar, Legend Sidhu Moose Wala. You are missed.”

The shocking broad daylight murder of Moose Wala sent shockwaves throughout the subcontinent. However, the case remains unsolved, and Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, accused the Aam Admi Party-led government in Punjab of failing to deliver justice for his son. Progress had been made in the investigation as of January 2023, with 27 out of 31 individuals against whom FIRs were registered apprehended and detained. However, Moose Wala’s family expressed concerns, asserting that the “real killer” had not yet been identified and brought to justice.

As the first anniversary of Moose Wala’s untimely demise approached, his legacy continued to resonate, and his music remained a cherished part of the hearts of fans and followers worldwide. Despite the pain of his loss, Moose Wala’s contributions to the music industry and his impact on the lives of his fans remain unforgettable. The commemoration of his life and the ongoing pursuit of justice for his murder serve as a reminder of the enduring power of his art and the love he inspired in those who admired him.