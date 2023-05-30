PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan tastes transient relief, re-arrested

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested again after release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Ali Muhammad Khan was among the several party leaders who were arrested for inciting violence on May 9.

He was released from the jail on Tuesday evening but the liberty was transient.

According to a tweet by the PTI’s official handle, this marks Ali Muhammad Khan’s third arrest.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Shehryar Khan Afridi was also re-arrested from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, shortly after his release under 3-MPO.

Meanwhile, s special central judge of Islamabad (Central) Azam Khan announced the reserved verdict in Azam Swati’s controversial tweets case and issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI senator.