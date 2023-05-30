Chelsea appoint Jurasek as new chief executive as Glick departs

Chelsea announced Tuesday the appointment of Chris Jurasek as their new chief executive, with president of business Tom Glick about to leave the club after less than a year.

After a lowly 12th-place Premier League finish in Clearlake Capital’s first season as owners, Chelsea appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on Monday, with the London side seeking a return to the English and European triumphs they enjoyed during Roman Abramovich’s reign at Stamford Bridge.

Jurasek, an executive at American co-owner Todd Boehly’s Clearlake group, will oversee all business areas at Chelsea and report to the board alongside co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

“I’m delighted to be joining Chelsea, a club which is loved and followed all over the world,” Jurasek said in a statement. “I’m enormously proud to be leading it into the next chapter in its rich history.

“We have huge opportunities to grow on and off the pitch and to engage our exceptional fans both in London and wherever they are supporting us from.”

Behdad Eghbali and Jose E Feliciano, co-controlling owners, said: “Chris’ skill and expertise will help us to drive the club forward in all areas, particularly in supporting our long-term plans for Chelsea.

Former Manchester City executive Glick will be leaving, having only been appointed last July.

Earlier this month, the Guardian reported Chelsea had hired a law firm to assess whether Glick acted appropriately when he told a female agent her complaints to him about the behaviour of a club executive did not interest him and were not relevant to his job.