Gold price dips by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs232,800

The per-tola price of 24-karat gold saw a dip of Rs1,700 and was sold on Tuesday at Rs232,800 against its sale of Rs234,500 the previous day.

The jewellers association said the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs1,458 to Rs199,588.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $1,956, the association reported.

On Monday, the per-tola price of 24-karat gold saw a dip of Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs234,500 against its sale at Rs 236,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs1,457 to Rs201,046 from Rs202,503, whereas the price of 10 grams 22-karat gold went down to Rs184,29 from Rs185,628, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$1 to $1945 against its sale at $1946, the association reported.