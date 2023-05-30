Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Vandalism during PTI march: Imran Khan’s interim bail extended till June 17

Civil judge approves Imran's plea for exemption from appearance today
aslamkhokhar May 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s interim bail till June 17 in the case of vandalism during the PTI’s march.

The against Imran Khan has been registered in the Golra police station.

The civil judge also approved Imran Khan’s request for exemption from appearance today. However, bailable arrest warrants were issued for other co-suspects over their non-appearance.

Imran’s lawyer had applied for exemption from appearance due to security concerns.

Civil Judge Ehtesham Alam adjourned the hearing of the case till June 17.

Imran Khan

PTI

Islamabad

vandalism

interim bail

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular