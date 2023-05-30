Zardari expected in Lahore today; may meet Shahbaz, Shujaat

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is expected to reach Lahore today.

During his stay in the Punjab capital, the PPP leader is expected to hold meetings with party leaders at Bilawal House.

Zardari is also expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Many political figures are also likely to join the PPP.

Meanwhile, PPP central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza held meetings with party workers and leaders at the Punjab Secretariat.

In the meeting, Hasan Murtaza listened to the problems of the workers and got in touch with the authorities to seek a solution.

He said the PPP believes in solving the problems of the people, and coming to power through public mandate.

All political parties should sit down for the sake of national interest, Murtaza added.