Shehryar Afridi re-arrested immediately after being released from Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Khan Afridi was rearrested from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail Monday, shortly after his release under 3-MPO.

The deputy commissioner has issued detention order of Afridi.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Additional Secretary General Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was rearrested from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail Thursday, shortly after his release.

He was released on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had declared his arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) as illegal.

On Monday, Ejaz Chaudry moved the court for pos-arrest bail.

Former special assistant to prime minister from Mansehra Syed Ahmed Shah has announced to quit PTI. “I am a retired lieutenant commander, retired from the army and condemn the events of May 9,” Ahmad Shah said.

Azam Swati non-bailable arrest issued

A special central judge of Islamabad (Central) Azam Khan announcing the reserved verdict in Azam Swati controversial tweets case, issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI senator.