FIA requests land allocation from CAA at all airports across country

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formally requested the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to provide more than five acres of land across airports nationwide to accommodate their staff members.

In a letter addressed to the aviation authority, the FIA highlighted several challenges faced by their immigration staff, particularly those working the night shift.

One of the major hurdles identified was the lack of residential accommodation near airports, making it difficult for staff members, especially females, to commute during late hours due to the unavailability of public transportation, the letter read

The FIA wrote that traveling during nighttime poses an additional risk, adding to, the need for suitable accommodation within close proximity to the airports to ensure the safety and convenience of their employees.

To address these issues, the FIA outlined its land allocation requirements for various airports across the country. The requested land sizes are as follows: