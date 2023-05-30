Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Lahore police sub-inspector abducted in broad daylight

Ambulance was hijacked to kidnap police official
Samaa Web Desk May 30, 2023
<p>Photo/File</p>

Lahore police sub-inspector identified as Rahim Farooq has been allegedly abducted from city’s Sundar area on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Multan road, when the sub-inspector was in a car, accompanied by a friend, raising concerns about the safety and security of law enforcement personnel.

A case has been registered by the police based on the complaint filed by Rahim’s father, Muhammad Farooq, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to locate and apprehend the suspects.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), six individuals are believed to be involved in the abduction of sub-inspector Rahim.

Reportedly, the police official was abducted after an ambulance was taken over unlawfully.

A police spokesperson stated, “Our teams are actively searching for the suspects and following any leads that may help us in this investigation”.

