Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

ATC declares search warrant for Imran’s Zaman Park residence invalid

PTI chairman moves ATC for cancellation of one-time search warrant
Arshad Ali May 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Imran Khan. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Imran Khan. PHOTO/FILE

An anti-terrorism court of Lahore declared the search warrant of Imran Khan’s residence ‘ineffective’.

Judge Abhar Gul of the Anti-Terrorism Court remarked that one-time warrants are only valid for a specific period. The court announced the verdict on the decision on the application filed for the cancellation of the search warrant for Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park.

Imran Khan had approached the anti-terrorism court against search warrant for his residence at Zaman Park in Lahore.

Imran Khan submits surety bonds for interim bail in four cases

Imran Khan

Zaman Park

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular