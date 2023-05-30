ATC declares search warrant for Imran’s Zaman Park residence invalid

An anti-terrorism court of Lahore declared the search warrant of Imran Khan’s residence ‘ineffective’.

Judge Abhar Gul of the Anti-Terrorism Court remarked that one-time warrants are only valid for a specific period. The court announced the verdict on the decision on the application filed for the cancellation of the search warrant for Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park.

Imran Khan had approached the anti-terrorism court against search warrant for his residence at Zaman Park in Lahore.

