Khawaja Asif says Imran making futile attempts to justify 9/5 attacks

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif lambasted on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan saying he is making futile attempts to justify 9/5 attacks.

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament, Mr Asif responded to a question regarding the army’s alleged involvement in Khan’s arrest, stating that Rangers only provided assistance to the police in apprehending the deposed premier.

He further condemned Mr Khan for leveling baseless allegations against the armed forces, deeming such claims as highly deplorable.

Asif made it clear that Imran Khan had no influence in the arrest of Mr. Khan, discrediting the accusations put forth by the PTI chief.

Referring to the incident of vandalism that took place on May 9, the defense minister took a jibe at Imran, saying that the PTI leader was making futile attempts to justify the destructive actions carried out on that day.

PM rules out talks with Imran

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacting to Imran Khan’s latest invitation to incumbents for talks after May 9 mayhem, said anarchists and arsonists who attacked the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue.

The premier took to Twitter highlighting the significance of dialogues in politics and opined talks are deeply embedded in the political process, which helps democracy mature and evolve.

He went on to say that many political and constitutional breakthroughs occurred when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus.

Denouncing 9/5 attacks, PM added “However, there is a major difference here, the anarchists & arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue.

“They should rather be held to account for their militant actions. This is the prevalent practice even in developed democracies,” said PM Shehbaz.