Cases of typhoid XDR rising at alarming rate in Sindh

The number of cases of a new strain of typhoid, known as XDR, is rapidly soaring in Sindh, including the populous city of Karachi.

According to a report released by the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), the month of April witnessed the highest recorded number of cases, with a staggering total of 99 reported instances.

The NICH report reveals that during the first four months of this year, a total of 335 cases of typhoid XDR were reported.

The month-by-month breakdown shows 63 cases in January, 89 cases in February, 84 cases in March, and the highest number of 99 cases in April. This surge in cases is a cause for concern among health experts and authorities.

Experts are advising citizens to exercise caution in light of this outbreak. Typhoid is primarily transmitted through contaminated water, and citizens are urged to boil water before consumption to minimize the risk of infection.

Additionally, health professionals have highlighted that the indiscriminate use of antibiotics and self-medication are contributing to the spread of typhoid XDR.

They emphasize that citizens should avoid these practices to mitigate the worsening situation.

Compounding the problem, antibiotics, which have traditionally been effective in treating typhoid, are proving to be ineffective against this new strain. Health experts have added their concerns over the diminishing efficacy of antibiotics in combating the XDR variant of the disease.