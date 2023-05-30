Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Money laundering case: Interim bail of Elahi’s family extended till June 12

Sessions court summons parties for final arguments
Arshad Ali May 30, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Lahore District and Sessions Court has extended the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s son and daughter-in-law in the money laundering case till June 12.

When the additional sessions judge heard the bail applications, eight people, including Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem and sister-in-law Zara Elahi, appeared in the court.

The court summoned the parties for final arguments.

In the bail pleas, the stance was adopted that the FIA’s allegation of money laundering was baseless and politically motivated vendetta.

The FIA has registered a money laundering case against the former chief minister’s family members and others.

