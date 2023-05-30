Saqib Nisar’s son challenges NA speaker-formed audio leaks body

The committee set up to investigate the alleged audio leaks has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son, Najam Saqib, has filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court against the formation of the committee and its summons notice to him.

The committee constituted by the National Assembly speaker is illegal, he has no authority to do so, the petition pleads.

Also Read: 10-member NA body to probe into audio leak of Saqib Nisar’s son

It further says that he received a notice on May 25 from assembly secretary.

The notice asked his father, former CJP Nisar, to appear before the committee in his personal capacity, the application adds.

It further says that the summons notice was sent without a meeting of the committee being held.

The committee should be restrained from taking action against Saqib Nisar until a decision is taken on the application, the petition sought.

Also Read: Reserve right to take legal action against audio leak: Ex-CJP Nisar

On May 10, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf set up a 10-member special committee to investigate the purported audio leak featuring the son of the former chief justice of Pakistan.

An official notification was also issued.

According to the notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the committee will be able to take the help of any agency in connection with its investigation and inquiry.