10 Hindu pilgrims killed, 57 injured in bus accident in held-Kashmir

Media reports say more than 70 pilgrims were en route to Vaishnu Devi temple
Samaa Web Desk May 30, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

Ten Hindu pilgrims were killed and 57 injured when a bus fell into a deep ditch in India-held Kashmir.

According to reports in the Indian media, a bus travelling from Amritsar fell into a ditch near Jhajjar Kotli on the Srinagar highway. Four people, including a doctor and two women, were killed when the vehicle fell into a drain in Doda district.

Police said the bus was on its way to Katra town from Amritsar when it fell into the gorge near Jammu city.

Local police officer Chandan Kohli told reporters that the bus was overloaded. He said the deceased belonged to the Bihar state of India.

According to media reports, more than 70 pilgrims were going to the Vaishno Devi temple.

The Vaishno Devi temple in Katra is highly revered by Hindus with hundreds of thousands visiting every year.

