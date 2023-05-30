PM Shehbaz deems Imran ‘unqualified’ for dialogue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s latest invitation to incumbents for talks after May 9 mayhem, said anarchists and arsonists who attacked the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue.

The premier took to Twitter highlighting the significance of dialogues in politics and opined talks are deeply embedded in the political process, which helps democracy mature and evolve.

He went on to say that many political and constitutional breakthroughs occurred when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus.

Denouncing 9/5 attacks, PM added “However, there is a major difference here, the anarchists & arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue.

“They should rather be held to account for their militant actions. This is the prevalent practice even in developed democracies,” said PM Shehbaz.