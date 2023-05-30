Imran serves Rs10b legal notice to Patel over medical report claims

Former prime minister Imran Khan served federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel a Rs10 billion damages notice over holding a press conference on Imran Khan’s medical report.

PTI chairman sent a notice through his lawyer Abu Dhar Salman Niazi.

Former prime minister asked Patel to withdraw his allegations in 15 days, immediately apologized unconditionally to him or pay Rs10 billion as damages.

The notice said damages will be deposited in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH)

The notice reads, “If Abdul Qadir Patel does not apologize, legal action will be taken.”

Patel claims Imran’s medical report sample found ‘alcoholic, cocaine’

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel has alleged that medical reports pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan revealed the use of alcohol and cocaine and describes the former prime minister mentally unstable.

He made these startling revelations while addressing a presser in Islamabad on Friday. He revealed that following Imran Khan’s arrest, he was taken to a hospital where he underwent medical examinations, including a urine sample analysis and the initial findings from the report indicated use of drugs. Subsequently, additional tests confirmed the use of alcohol and cocaine by Imran Khan.

