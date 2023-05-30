Ex-MPA Jaura re-arrested from Gujrat

Gujranwala Police has re-arrested former PTI MPA Saleem Sarwar Jaura from Gujrat.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former Punjab Assembly member Saleem Sarwar was released on bail two days ago.

After his release, he was undergoing treatment at the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, but he was arrested again by Gujranwala Police from Gujrat.

A case was registered against Jaura over the violent protests that broke out after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9 from the Islamabad High Court.