Karachi’s robbery resistance claims 61 lives as police fumble in apprehending culprits

In a series of alarming incidents in Karachi, 61 people have tragically lost their lives in past five months due to ‘robbery resistance,’ said police.

Despite the escalating violence, law enforcement agencies have been struggling to apprehend the criminals, as robbers have resorted to using firearms against those who resist their criminal activities.

The latest 24-hour period witnessed yet another wave of fatalities as four individuals lost their lives while bravely standing up against the robbers.

The alarming increase in such incidents has left citizens and law enforcement agencies vulnerable targets.

In a recent incident, a police officer lost his life while resisting a robbery attempt in Qayyumabad area.

The incident prompted authorities to register a case against three unidentified suspects under anti-terrorism provisions.

The rise in robberies and subsequent loss of lives due to resistance has raised serious concerns among the residents of Karachi.

Not to mention, but the lack of progress in investigations has resulted in growing frustration among the affected communities, who are demanding immediate action and justice for the victims.