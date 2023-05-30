Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman appointed as Federal Shariat Court Chief Justice

Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman has been appointed as Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court for the for period of three years

The Ministry of Law issued a notification after the President's approval.

Who is Justice Iqbal Hameed ur Rahman?

Justice Iqbal Hameed ur Rahman was born in Dacca in 1956. He obtained his professional degree of LL.B. from the Punjab University, Law College, Lahore in 1980. He was enrolled as an advocate High Court in 1983 and an advocate Supreme Court in 1997.

In 1998, he was elected as the Secretary Lahore High Court Bar Association. In 2006, he was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Lahore High Court and was confirmed as a permanent Judge of the Lahore High Court on 27.10.2007.

After the promulgation of Provisional Constitutional Order 2007, he was asked to take oath under the PCO but he refused to take oath under the PCO.

After passing of the 18th Amendment and establishment of Islamabad High Court, he is elevated as the first constitutional Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court on 03.01.2011 and elevated as Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan on 25.02.2013.

Justice Iqbal Hameed ur Rahman’s father was Justice Hamood ur Rahman Chief Justice of Pakistan in 1968 and author of the “Hamood ur Rahman Commission Report” which inquired into the circumstances leading to the breakup of Pakistan in 1971.

It is pertinent to note that Hamood ur Rahman was advocate general of East Pakistan in 1953 and also served as the Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University (1958-60).

His paternal uncle—late Maudood ur Rahman—became a Judge of the Chief Court Calcutta and his maternal grandfather late Ashraf Ali Khan was practicing advocate in Calcutta High Court.