Asad Umar gets bail in Judicial Complex rioting case

An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad has approved the bail of PTI leader Asad Umar in a case of rioting on the occasion of Imran Khan’s appearance at the Judicial Complex in the capital.

The ATC court granted bail to Asad Umar in a case registered at the CTD police station of Islamabad.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas pronounced his reserved verdict.

The newly appointed prosecutor argued again on Asad Umar’s bail application.

It is being said that the suspect was present in the Islamabad High Court, the prosecutor argued, adding that even if he was not present outside the Judicial Complex, a bail cannot be granted.

He further said that the suspect is also accused of inciting workers.

The court then asked if there was an allegation of incitement, why it is necessary to detain the suspect.

Police need Asad Umar for investigation, the prosecutor responded.

He further said the distance between the Judicial Complex and the high court is only one kilometer, adding the suspect could easily reach the court from the crime scene.

He further said no documentary proof of Asad Umar’s presence at the high court was submitted.

The suspect’s counsel reiterated that Asad Umar did not even pass through the road leading to the Judicial Complex that day.

On the other hand, in the same case, the interim bail of former provincial minister of the PTI Ali Afzal Sahi was extended till June 13.

Petitioner’s counsel says at the time of the incident, his client was present in this court, adding the police registered the case based on mal-intent and political reasons.