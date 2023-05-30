Watch Live
Pakistan

PIA Boeing 777 ‘impounded’ in Malaysia over lease dispute

Aircraft seized for second time over non-payment of dues amounting to $4bn
Samaa Web Desk May 30, 2023
Malaysian authorities on Tuesday seized Pakistan Airlines (PIA) aircraft at Kuala Lumpur airport over a lease dispute.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, which had been acquired by Pakistan International Airlines on lease from Malaysia, was seized for the second time at the airport due to unpaid dues amounting to $4 million.

PIA aircraft, bearing the registration number BMH, was ordered to be stopped by a local Malaysian court, acting upon the request of the lessor.

The court’s decision was based on the non-payment of aircraft lease dues by Pakistan International Airlines.

This recent seizure marks the continuation of a series of legal challenges faced by PIA in recent times.

The airline has been grappling with financial difficulties, compounded by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.

Meanwhile, failure to meet lease payment obligations has resulted in legal repercussions, further adding to the airline’s woes.

