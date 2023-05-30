Watch Live
Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi

Notifications issued
Umar Asif May 30, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Rawalpindi district administration has extended the imposition of Section 144 till June 4.

There will be a complete ban on public gatherings, rallies and gatherings throughout the district.

Rawalpindi deputy commissioner has issued a notification to extend the section 144.

According to the notification, there will be a complete ban on holding public meetings and holding rallies or gatherings across the district till June 4. There will also be a ban on the use and display of weapons across the Rawalpindi district and violations will be prosecuted as per the law.

