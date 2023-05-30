Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi
Notifications issued
Rawalpindi district administration has extended the imposition of Section 144 till June 4.
There will be a complete ban on public gatherings, rallies and gatherings throughout the district.
Rawalpindi deputy commissioner has issued a notification to extend the section 144.
According to the notification, there will be a complete ban on holding public meetings and holding rallies or gatherings across the district till June 4. There will also be a ban on the use and display of weapons across the Rawalpindi district and violations will be prosecuted as per the law.
Rawalpindi
section 144
Taboola
Tabool ads will show in this div