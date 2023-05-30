Parliament limited judicial authority with SC reforms bill: SCBA chief

Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi has stated that parliament limited the judicial authority by enacting the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, adding the law is against the constitutional principles.

Mr Zuberi said this in his written response he submitted to the Supreme Court.

Under Article 191, the Supreme Court has the exclusive power to amend the Rules, the response said.

It further said articles 2, 4, 6 limited the powers of the Supreme Court under Article 191.

The principle of separation of powers prohibits parliament from interfering in judicial affairs, Zuberi’s response stated.

It further said that Article 191 should not be read separately, but with other articles related to the judiciary.

Zuberi is one of the petitioner’s in the case against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill. He submitted his response following notices issued to all parties in the case.