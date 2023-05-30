Accountability court returns reference against Khaqan Abbasi to NAB

The accountability court returned reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in which four accused including ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former MD PSO were named.

The NAB filed the reference in 2020. In the previous hearing, the court had reserved its decision on the request to send the reference back to NAB on application filed on behalf of Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq—co-accused of the reference.

The court said after the amendment in NAB Ordinance it has no longer has the authority to hear the accused’s lawyers.

After the hearing, the former prime minister talked to media person and said that the court has accepted the petitions and the case will be referred elsewhere as it was his request from the day first.

“Neither NAB comes nor witnesses come,” he said.

Abbasi said his case has now become a question for the new chairman of NAB that how will he solve the fake case.

Former prime minister said the Sindh High Court (SHC) already announced the verdict in this case.

“Political and military leadership should do their part and job of the Chief Justice is to give advice and not to make decisions,” he added.