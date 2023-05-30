Court moved for criminal case against Imran for ‘stopping’ orphan girls’ funds

A petition has been filed before the district and sessions court in Lahore to register a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Former Kashana superintendent Afshan Latif filed the petition.

The petition stated that as the head of state, homeless and orphan girls were the responsibility of Imran Khan.

Imran Khan did not take any action over the stoppage of funds and budget of the orphan and homeless girls, it added.

Imran Khan stopped the budget and funds meant for homeless and orphan girls, the petitioner maintained.

She further said she had filed multiple applications for filing cases against Imran Khan.

The court should order for registration of a criminal case against Imran Khan, the plea stated.

The court has sought a reply from the police on June 17.