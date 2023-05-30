US Dollar thrashes Pakistani rupee in open market trading

The American dollar saw a rise in the open market, but a fall in its rate in the interbank trade.

In the interbank trade at the closing of the day, the greenback fell by seven paisas and closed at Rs285.35.

In the open market, the dollar is being purchased for Rs312 and sold for Rs315, currency dealers said.

The exchange companies association said the currency gained Re1 in the open market, and was traded at Rs312.

In the morning session, amid the wide gap between demand and supply of US Dollars, the American currency quickly came back against the Pakistani Rupee and gained record 58 paisas to settle at Rs286 in interbank trading.

In the last trading session, the Pakistani Rupee fought back against the USD.

SAMAA TV reported that the USD gained 38 paisas and reached Rs285.80 against the local unit.

Experts said that Rupee appreciated on Monday on hopes from the pledges from the Finance Minister for pro-industry budget.

However, the delay in IMF programme has increased the uncertainty in the market posing a challenge for almost every economic sector of country’s economy.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has multiple times refuted the claims that country would go towards economic default.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has witnessed a bullish trend on the second business day as well as KSE-100 index increased by 95 points to 41435 points.