US Dollar thrashes Pakistani in interbank trading

Amid the wide gap between demand and supply of US Dollars, the American currency quickly came back against the Pakistani Rupee and gained record 58 paisas to settle at Rs286 in the morning session of interbank trading.

Experts said that Rupee appreciated on Monday on hopes from the pledges from the Finance Minister for pro-industry budget.

However, the delay in IMF programme has increased the uncertainty in the market posing a challenge for almost every economic sector of country’s economy.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has multiple times refuted the claims that country would go towards economic default.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has witnessed a bullish trend on the second business day as well as KSE-100 index increased by 95 points to 41435 points.