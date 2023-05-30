Plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz as PML-N head declared non-maintainable

The Lahore High Court has declared non-maintainable the objection petition filed to restore Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N president.

The court upheld the objection of the registrar’s office and announced the verdict that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court. The Lahore High Court is subordinate to the Supreme Court and cannot hear this case.

The LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition of local lawyer Afaq Ahmed.

The high court’s Registrar Office had objected to the application.

The court declared the petition inadmissible.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court, the petitioner should refer to the apex court, the objection stated.

On Monday, the petitioner had moved the application before the high court.

He maintained that in 2017, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the National Assembly. In 2018, the court ordered the removal of Nawaz Sharif from the party presidency.