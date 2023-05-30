President Alvi, PM Shehbaz to arrive in Quetta for daylong visit

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Quetta on a one-day visit today.

Both dignitaries will attend the closing ceremony of the 34th National Games in Quetta the provincial capital which started on May 22.

Apart from involvement in the closing ceremony, the premier will also engage in important political activities during his visit to Quetta.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other politicals top guns.

Law will take course, culprits of May 9 be brought to book, Shehbaz

On May 22, PM Shehbaz during inauguration ceremony of the 34th National Games said e law will take its course and the perpetrators of the May 9 vandalism and arson of private and public property were brought to book.

Remembering the violence, Shehbaz said May 9 was a heart-wrenching day, as the Quaid-e-Azam’s residence was attacked, torched and destroyed.

“This cannot be a Pakistani mindset. The Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and GHQ in Rawlapindi were attacked, those people were not Pakistani,” the PM insisted.

He further said the enemy could not do in 75 years whatever was done on May 9. Appropriate steps will have to be taken to avert such incidents in the future, he added.

Calling May 9 a ‘black day’, Shehbaz said those who disrespected the martyrs and fighters cannot be tolerated at any cost. He said the Pakistan Army and its families rendered numerous sacrifices against terrorism.

He vowed to crush terrorism, and said Balochistan and Quetta have been made a peace haven following a spate of terrorism here.