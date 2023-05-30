New Finance Minister appointed

Mullah Muhammad Nasar Akhund has been appointed as the Afghanistan’s new Finance Minister.

Afghan Interim government Finance Ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal said that Mullah Nasir had previously served as deputy of the economic commission of the Taliban during the insurgency.

Afghanistan’s economy will contract, inflation will rise and liquidity will fall if there is a 30% drop in international aid as feared, according to an analysis by the United Nations’ development agency released on Tuesday.

International officials say aid to Afghanistan, the recipient of the world’s largest humanitarian program, will drop sharply this year as donors assess global crises and because of restrictions on female aid workers imposed by the Taliban administration.

On August 15 in 2021, Taliban entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul , an interior ministry official said, as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter.

The senior official told Reuters the Taliban were coming in “from all sides” but gave no further details.

A tweet from the Afghan Presidential palace account said firing had been heard at a number of points around Kabul but that security forces, in coordination with international partners, had control of the city.