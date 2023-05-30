Fawad, Khattak, Sheikh Rashid summoned in Al-Qadir Trust case

Three senior members of former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet have been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau in a case of allegedly illegal settlement of 190 million pounds recovered from the UK.

The former ministers have been summoned to the NAB’s Rawalpindi office today.

Besides former and current PTI members Fawad Chaudhry and Pervaiz Khattak, the party’s ally, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, has also been summoned.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has been instructed to appear at the NAB Rawalpindi office at 11am today.

Fawad Chaudhry has been instructed to appear before the combined investigation team of the NAB at noon today.

Former minister Asad Umar has also been issued a summons for May 31.

The NAB has decided to record the statement of Imran Khan’s entire cabinet as witnesses in the case.

The federal cabinet had on Monday added the PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi’s names to the Exit Control List due to their involvement in the alleged illegal transfer of 190 million pounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al-Qadir University land allotment case.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulfi Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Land was allegedly allotted for Al-Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed the NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, the NAB had sent call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz, and asked him to come up with the complete record regarding the purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al-Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of the Trust or any of its trustees.