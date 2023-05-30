Al-Qadir Trust case: Sheikh Rashid tells NAB he has no proof, docs

Three senior members of former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet have been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau in a case of allegedly illegal settlement of 190 million pounds recovered from the UK.

The former ministers have been summoned to the NAB’s Rawalpindi office today.

Besides former and current PTI members Fawad Chaudhry and Pervaiz Khattak, the party’s ally, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, has also been summoned.

Sheikh Rashid’s response

Former minister Sheikh Rashid submitted his reply to the NAB notice summoning him in the case.

He claimed that when the matter was raised in the former cabinet, he was not present in the meeting, adding he was not even in touch with Shahzad Akbar as the two were not on talking terms.

Sheikh Rashid further said he did not have any proof in the case and neither did he possess any documents related to it.

“I had left before the matter came up in the cabinet meeting of December 13, 2019,” he said in his response to the NAB.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was instructed to appear at the NAB Rawalpindi office at 11am today.

Fawad Chaudhry has been instructed to appear before the combined investigation team of the NAB at noon today.

Former minister Asad Umar has also been issued a summons for May 31.

The NAB has decided to record the statement of Imran Khan’s entire cabinet as witnesses in the case.

The federal cabinet had on Monday added the PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi’s names to the Exit Control List due to their involvement in the alleged illegal transfer of 190 million pounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al-Qadir University land allotment case.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulfi Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Land was allegedly allotted for Al-Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed the NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, the NAB had sent call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz, and asked him to come up with the complete record regarding the purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al-Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of the Trust or any of its trustees.