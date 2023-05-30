Children among nine injured in Florida beach shooting

In a terrifying incident on Memorial Day, nine individuals, including children, were injured in a shooting along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

The incident occurred Monday evening around 6:30 pm, along the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk, between Johnson Street and Garfield Street.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, the tragic incident unfolded after a dispute broke out between two groups.

As gunfire erupted, panic swept through the crowded beach, forcing people to flee in search of cover.

Medical teams swiftly arrived at the scene, with several victims being rushed to a children’s hospital for immediate care.

The authorities have confirmed that one person has been detained, while a second suspect remains at large.

The victims range in age from 1 to 65 years old, with four juveniles and five adults among those injured.

While one victim is currently undergoing surgery, the remaining victims are in stable condition.

Hollywood Police Department Public Information Manager, Deanna Bettineschi, urged the public to stay vigilant and assist in locating the unidentified suspect.