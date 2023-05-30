Apple to launch iPhones with larger screens in 2024

In a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it has been revealed that Apple is planning to introduce larger screens for its iPhone lineup in 2024.

This update will mark the first size increase since 2020 and is expected to provide room for new camera technology and potentially a larger battery.

While the upcoming iPhone 15 range, set to be released this autumn, will maintain the current screen sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches for the Pro and Pro Max models, respectively, Gurman’s insider information suggests that the iPhone 16 will feature larger displays.

According to Gurman’s Power on Newsletter, the screen sizes of the iPhone 16 are anticipated to increase by “a couple of tenths of an inch diagonally.”

This would result in screen sizes of approximately 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches for the respective models.

The larger screen sizes in the iPhone 16 could allow Apple to incorporate improved camera sensors and potentially make room for an enhanced periscope lens, which is also rumored to be part of the iPhone 15. In fact, rumors circulating on the Chinese social media platform Weibo indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a periscope lens along with a 12% larger main camera sensor.

Apart from accommodating advanced camera technology, the larger displays may also contribute to boosting the battery life of the devices. Additionally, while the change in screen size appears to be incidental rather than by design, many users are likely to appreciate the inclusion of an even larger screen. Currently, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro falls slightly short with its display size compared to the 6.8-inch screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, it is important to note that there is a segment of Apple’s user base that may not welcome larger handsets, especially considering the discontinuation of the mini model and the uncertain future of the SE series.

Apple’s decision to introduce larger screens in the iPhone 16 demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing user experience through technological advancements. As consumers eagerly await the release of the iPhone 16 in 2024, it remains to be seen how the larger screens and accompanying features will further elevate the smartphone photography and usability offered by Apple’s flagship devices.