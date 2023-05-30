No let-up in crimes as judge dies over dacoity resistance in Rawalpindi

Mirpur Accountability Court District and Sessions Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq died in a resistance during the alleged robbery in a private housing society of garrison city.

The accused fled after the robbery; however, an injured robber was arrested. Police said the deceased judge was serving as an accountable court in Mirpur.

Police said that five accused entered into the house sessions judge. Police sought report from SP Saddar.

According to Police, Judge Amjad Ishaq was on the leave quite some time. The robbers tried to take the judge’s son hostage but the judge retaliated and opened fire at dacoits.

Upon which, the dacoits shot dead judge and ran away from the scene. Police said robbers did not able to loot anything from the house and had to leave their injured co-robber at home—who was arrested by Police later.

In 2022, robbers looted took away Rs10 million including Rs5.5 million case, 15,000 US dollars, 4,000 British pounds and 19 tolas of gold from a District Session Judge Tahir Mahmood house in Rawalpindi.

The judge was not at home at the time of the robbery as he had gone to his hometown in Mansehra on leave.