In a dramatic incident that unfolded last year, the accidental firing of a BrahMos combat missile into Pakistan affected the relationship with its neighboring country along with a loss of ₹24 crore - which is approximately more than PKR82 million - to the state exchequer.

The Indian central government spokesperson during the hearing of the accidental missile launch into Pakistan case in the Delhi High Court defending the termination of three officers who were held responsible for the mishap told the court that accidental mistake costs set India Back ₹24 Crore.

According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the BrahMos missile’s range is between 300 km (186 miles) and 500 km (310 miles), making it capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.

The BrahMos missile — a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India — was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.

Following the incident, Indian Air Force sacked three officers for the accidental firing of a cruise missile into nuclear-armed rival Pakistan following a months-long investigation by New Delhi.

A statement by the air force said that a probe into the incident had found three of its officers guilty of violating standard operating procedures that led to the mishap.

“These three officers have primarily been held responsible for the incident. Their services have been terminated by the Central Govt with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Islamabad had said that a “supersonic flying object” cruising at 40,000 feet from India had violated its airspace and hit an uninhabited civilian area on March 9.

New Delhi had immediately acknowledged the mistake, which Islamabad said endangered civil airplanes and lodged a diplomatic protest.