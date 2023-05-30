AG holds separate meetings with CJP Bandial, Justice Faez Isa

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan held separate meetings with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Senior Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and discussed matters pertaining to important cases.

Sources privy to the development said that the Attorney General’s meeting with CJP Umar Ata Bandial continued for around half an hour. During the meeting, matters related to important cases came under discussion.

Later, Mansoor Usman also held meeting with Senior Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and discussed matters regarding audio leaks commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex court had issued notices to government on audio leaks commission.