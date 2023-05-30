Geopolitical milestone: Pakistani ship set to dock at Russian port

In a momentous stride for regional geopolitics, Pakistan and Russia have successfully established a naval link with the arrival of a Pakistani vessel, laden with 26,000 tonnes of goods, at the port city of St. Petersburg.

The arrival of the Pakistani ship in St. Petersburg marks the commencement of regular trade and maritime activities between Pakistan and Russia.

American media has reported that a Russian oil ship is set to arrive in Pakistan in the coming week, further cementing the growing relationship between the two countries.

A Russian oil tanker, loaded with 100,000 tonnes of oil, is expected to soon dock at the port in Oman. From there, the oil will be transferred to Port Qasim in Karachi, Pakistan, using a smaller vessel.

The transportation will take place in two trips, with each trip carrying 50,000 tonnes of oil and taking approximately 10 days to complete.

Last week, Pakistan and Russia achieved a significant milestone in maritime trade as direct sea trade commences between a Russian port and a Pakistani port.

In a historic moment, a Russian ship from Saint Petersburg docked at Karachi port for the first time, marking a new era of trade relations between the two nations.