Nawaz Sharif, Maryam congratulate President Erdogan on his re-election

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and party senior vice chairman and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz have congratulated Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the president of Turkey.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Nawaz Sharif wrote, “I congratulate my brother Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on being re-elected as the President of the Republic of Turkiye and highlighted that his historic victory is a testament to the enduring trust and confidence placed in his leadership by the Turkish people.”

Expressing his optimism, the former prime minister emphasised his confidence in the continued development of Turkey under the capable leadership of President Erdogan. Highlighting the strong strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkey as brother countries, Nawaz Sharif stated his belief that the relationship between the two nations and their people will further strengthen in the years ahead.

The former prime minister said, “I am sure that Turkiye will continue to develop under the capable leadership of President Erdogan, adding that Pakistan and Turkiye are brotherly countries that have a strong strategic partnership.”

The PML-N supremo said, “I am sure that the relationship between our two nations and people will be stronger in the coming years.”

On the other hand, in her Twitter message, the PML-N chief organiser said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory is a proof of the trust and support of the Turkish people. “Your leadership will continue to guide Turkey towards prosperity and development.”

Stressing the unbreakable bond of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and Turkey, Maryam Nawaz expressed her unwavering confidence in the further strengthening of their relationship in the years to come. She emphasised the enduring nature of their ties and expressed optimism for their continued growth and development.