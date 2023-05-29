Attempts to weaken armed forces-people bond doomed to fail: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Monday those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will never be able to succeed.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS visited Quetta Garrison on Monday where he addressed officers of Command and Staff College.

He said the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their Armed Forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.

While addressing the officers, Gen Asim Munir emphasised upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th Generation Warfare.

The Army Chief further said that the nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability has amply been exposed to the people of Pakistan.

He said Pak Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world, with the blessings of Allah Almighty and undaunted support of proud people of Pakistan, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone.

The COAS also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was earlier received by Commander Quetta Corps.