Ranbir Kapoor set to replace Salman Khan in Aamir Khan’s ‘Campeones’ remake

Aamir Khan, renowned Bollywood actor, had previously announced his intention to star in the remake of the Spanish film ‘Campeones’ after his project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ The film was set to be directed by RS Prasanna, known for his work in ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.’ Aamir was impressed with Prasanna’s skills and eagerly looked forward to collaborating with him.

However, due to the underwhelming response to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Aamir decided to step down from the project as an actor and instead continued his involvement as a producer. The baton was then passed to Salman Khan, but recent developments indicate that Ranbir Kapoor might take on the lead role in the film.

Sources indicate that Aamir was particularly keen on having Salman Khan on board for the project. However, Salman expressed his desire for substantial revisions to the script, which caused delays in the project. Eventually, Salman moved on to other commitments, leaving Aamir in a state of uncertainty.

Currently, it seems that the ‘Campeones’ remake is getting back on track with Ranbir Kapoor being approached to fill Aamir’s shoes. Reports suggest that Ranbir has been pitched the idea and has shown a keen interest in the script. Additionally, Ranbir’s passion for football aligns well with the film’s premise, as ‘Campeones’ revolves around an assistant basketball team coach who unites a team of disabled basketball players.

A source cited in Bollywood Hungama confirms Ranbir Kapoor’s interest in signing the remake, stating, “Ranbir has heard the narration and has expressed interest. If everything works out, he will be seen in the lead with ‘Campeones.’ He is consciously choosing varied scripts and genres, building an impressive repertoire. Given his acting prowess and the fact that he has never really done a sports drama, it will be interesting to see Ranbir in a new avatar.”

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan being associated with the same project. There were earlier rumors of their collaboration in a Rajkumar Hirani film. Moreover, it was speculated that after Aamir Khan took over as the producer for Gulshan Kumar’s biopic ‘Moghul,’ he intended to cast Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. However, the project did not materialize.

Regarding the ‘Campeones’ remake, the source from Bollywood Hungama also revealed, “Salman had shown active interest in the subject, with one final narration to be done before work on the project began in June. Unfortunately, following the narration, Salman realized that the film would clash with his other venture, which led to his decision to step away from the RS Prasanna-directed sports drama.”

As for their upcoming projects, Salman Khan is reportedly involved in a Dharma film, a Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe Film titled ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan,’ and a film with Sooraj Barjatya. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has the film ‘Animal’ in his kitty, and there are rumors of him portraying Ram alongside Hrithik Roshan as Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana.’