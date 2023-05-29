Sanam Saeed unveils warrior look for “Umro Ayyar” film, leaves fans awestruck

Renowned actor Sanam Saeed has taken to Instagram to unveil the first look of her character in the upcoming film “Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning.” In the poster shared with fans, Saeed showcases a completely new avatar as a warrior, donning wrist gauntlets, arm wraps, a leather waist cincher, and a weapon.

With a fierce gaze directed at the camera, Saeed’s character exudes confidence, sporting her hair tied back and minimal makeup. Proudly displaying a bruise mark on her forehead, she appears prepared to conquer. Saeed captioned the post, “…while one paves the way for faith among us.”

Fans expressed their excitement and admiration for her new look. Saira Yousuf exclaimed, “Damn girl!” in the comments section, while Frieha Altaf simply shared a fire emoji with a “Wow!” Sarwat used two fire emojis and a heart, and Ali Kazmi, who is also part of “Umro Ayyar,” wrote, “Let’s go!”

“Umro Ayyar,” Pakistan’s first Urdu comic book, has been adapted into a film, marking a significant milestone. The teaser for the movie, set to release later this year, was unveiled in November. The 49-second clip revealed the project’s title accompanied by intense music. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Simi Raheal, Sana Fakhar, Manzar Sehbai, and others.

The intriguing novels of Umro Ayyar and his magical journey were beloved by every 90s kid. While PTV played a vital role in bringing the characters to life through the majestic series “Ainak Wala Jin,” director Azfar Jafri deserves credit for reviving this marvelous hero and giving it the recognition it deserves.

As of now, no release date for the project has been announced.