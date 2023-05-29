PM Shehbaz blames Imran for economic instability and scrapping IMF deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Imran Niazi had a role in deepening economic challenges of Pakistan as he scrapped the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and his non-stop agitation, long marches and sit-ins caused economic and political instability.

In latest tweet, he said, “Looks like Imran Niazi’s understanding of the economy and the broader environment in which it operates is quite limited. He also conveniently forgets his own role in deepening economic challenges. From scrapping the IMF deal, he has always wished Pakistan to default.”

“This is in addition to the adverse impact his politics of non-stop agitation, long marches, and dharna has had on the economy in terms of causing political instability. Even Pakistani investors would shy away from investing their capital in such an unstable environment deliberately created by Imran Niazi. The terrible events of May 9 alone have cost the economy billions of rupees & are an irrefutable endorsement of his nefarious designs. This is not to mention the plethora of corruption cases he is involved in,” he noted.

The prime minister further said, “Yes, we do face the economic challenges but the doomsday scenario is past us. Sincere efforts are being made to address the challenges through economic belt-tightening and timely policy interventions. We are also working with friends and partners to bridge the financing gaps where needed.”

“The real challenge for us is to reduce our dependence on imports and bring down inflation, which is possible when we make exports, investment and productivity the engine of the economy. This is where our efforts are headed,” he added.